Filing Dates for Winnebago County Elections Announced

PRIMARY ELECTION

Filing period for the June 4, 2024, Primary Election for Democratic, Libertarian and Republican candidates for the offices

of Supervisor District 2, Auditor, and Sheriff is March 4 – March 22, 2024 (5:00 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites or stop in at Auditor’s Office:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/primcandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION DEMOCRAT, LIBERTARIAN AND REPUBLICAN

Supervisor District 2 21 signatures needed

Auditor 50 signatures needed

Sheriff 50 signatures needed

GENERAL ELECTION

Filing period for the November 5, 2024, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of

Supervisor District 2, Auditor, and Sheriff is March 4 – March 22, 2024 (5:00 PM)

For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites or stop in at Auditor’s Office:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/gencandguide.pdf

Signatures needed for specific positions are:

POSITION Non-Partisan (No-Party)

Supervisor District 2 21 signatures needed

Auditor 50 signatures needed

Sheriff 50 signatures needed

Filing date for Ag Extension and Soil & Water begins anytime – Deadline is August 28, 2024 (5:00 PM)

Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners 25 signatures needed

Ag Extension 25 signatures needed

FYI: In the Primary, one Democratic, one Libertarian and one Republican candidate will be elected to that party’s position

on the General Election ballot.

For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.