Filing Dates for Winnebago County Elections Announced
PRIMARY ELECTION
Filing period for the June 4, 2024, Primary Election for Democratic, Libertarian and Republican candidates for the offices
of Supervisor District 2, Auditor, and Sheriff is March 4 – March 22, 2024 (5:00 PM)
For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites or stop in at Auditor’s Office:
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetprim.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/primcandguide.pdf
Signatures needed for specific positions are:
POSITION DEMOCRAT, LIBERTARIAN AND REPUBLICAN
Supervisor District 2 21 signatures needed
Auditor 50 signatures needed
Sheriff 50 signatures needed
GENERAL ELECTION
Filing period for the November 5, 2024, General Election for Non-Partisan (No-Party) candidates for the offices of
Supervisor District 2, Auditor, and Sheriff is March 4 – March 22, 2024 (5:00 PM)
For Affidavit of Candidacy, Nomination Papers, and Candidate’s guide go to these websites or stop in at Auditor’s Office:
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/affidavit.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/nompetnonpartisan.pdf
https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/candidates/gencandguide.pdf
Signatures needed for specific positions are:
POSITION Non-Partisan (No-Party)
Supervisor District 2 21 signatures needed
Auditor 50 signatures needed
Sheriff 50 signatures needed
Filing date for Ag Extension and Soil & Water begins anytime – Deadline is August 28, 2024 (5:00 PM)
Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners 25 signatures needed
Ag Extension 25 signatures needed
FYI: In the Primary, one Democratic, one Libertarian and one Republican candidate will be elected to that party’s position
on the General Election ballot.
For more information, please call the Auditor’s office, 641-585-3412.