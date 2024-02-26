Farmers Express Concerns Over Dry Soils

As spring nears, farmers are starting to worry again about moisture levels, because the latest U-S Drought Monitor map for Iowa shows almost a fifth of the state is in extreme drought, with more than half of Iowa in severe drought. Angie Rieck-Hinz, a field agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says it’s been 190-some straight weeks of drought for the state and planting season is just a few weeks away.

Even with several heavy snows in January, now February is wrapping up warmer and drier than normal, which is worrisome for farmers.

Forecasters say there’s a chance for a mix of rain and snow next week, but it likely won’t be significant enough to make a dent in the drought.

March 19th is the first day of spring.