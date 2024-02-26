Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 2/26/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/377858861

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Andrea Evelsizer, Healthy Harvest of North Iowa, re: update on Healthy Harvest of North Iowa

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:40 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Hancock County Policies, Procedures, and

Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing Easements

9:50 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider setting public hearing for the 2024 Code of Ordinances as

complied

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item