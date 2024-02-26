GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forest City’s Brown, BK’s Lamb among area kids selected to IGCA All-District Teams

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released All-District teams last night for all five classes and multiple area athletes were selected. This selection for these girls keep hopes of all-state selections available and is a good start to postseason awards.

3A – Northwest

Addy Wolfswinkel Cherokee

Ady Jeltema MOC-Floyd Valley

Annie Metzger West Lyon

Claire Turner Spirit Lake

Hayden Brown Forest City

Haylee Stokes ELC

Jaelye Woudstra Unity Christian

Lauren McLaughlin Algona

Maddie Pottebaum MOC-Floyd Valley

Rylee Yager ELC

Coach of the Year: Don Martindale, Estherville Lincoln Central

2A – Northeast

Adasyn Lamb Belmond-Klemme

Addie Rhoades Hudson

Carlie Willis Grundy Center

Ellery Luhring Grundy Center

Isabelle Elliott Sumner Fredericksburg

Jadyn Petersen Dike-New Hartford

Kaci Crum Central Springs

Kendall Riherd Aplington-Parkersburg

Madison Willand Hudson

Maryn Bixby Dike-New Hartford

Morgan Bradley Columbus Catholic Waterloo

Payton Petersen Dike-New Hartford

Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford

1A -North Central

Athlete School

Chloe Costello Northwood-Kensett

Chloe Wierson Collins Maxwell

Emie Tuhn Baxter

Erica Houge Collins Maxwell

Jaylyn Beran Riceville

Josie Kuper AGWSR

Kennedy Brant Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Paige Kampman Clarksville

Sami Kruckenberg Newman Catholic

Tillotti Fair Riceville

Coach of the Year: Darcy Fair, Riceville

1A – Northwest

Athlete School

Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan

Carmindee Ricke St. Mary’s Remsen

Claire Schroeder St. Mary’s Remsen

Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda

Kinzee Hinders Newell Fonda

Lindsey Haken George Little Rock

Makenzie Hughes Akron-Westfield

McKenna Sievers Newell Fonda

Mya Bunkers St. Mary’s Remsen

Whitney Jensen St. Mary’s Remsen

Coach of the Year: Scott Willman, Remsen-St. Mary’s