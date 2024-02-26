GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forest City’s Brown, BK’s Lamb among area kids selected to IGCA All-District Teams
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released All-District teams last night for all five classes and multiple area athletes were selected. This selection for these girls keep hopes of all-state selections available and is a good start to postseason awards.
3A – Northwest
Addy Wolfswinkel Cherokee
Ady Jeltema MOC-Floyd Valley
Annie Metzger West Lyon
Claire Turner Spirit Lake
Hayden Brown Forest City
Haylee Stokes ELC
Jaelye Woudstra Unity Christian
Lauren McLaughlin Algona
Maddie Pottebaum MOC-Floyd Valley
Rylee Yager ELC
Coach of the Year: Don Martindale, Estherville Lincoln Central
2A – Northeast
Adasyn Lamb Belmond-Klemme
Addie Rhoades Hudson
Carlie Willis Grundy Center
Ellery Luhring Grundy Center
Isabelle Elliott Sumner Fredericksburg
Jadyn Petersen Dike-New Hartford
Kaci Crum Central Springs
Kendall Riherd Aplington-Parkersburg
Madison Willand Hudson
Maryn Bixby Dike-New Hartford
Morgan Bradley Columbus Catholic Waterloo
Payton Petersen Dike-New Hartford
Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford
1A -North Central
Athlete School
Chloe Costello Northwood-Kensett
Chloe Wierson Collins Maxwell
Emie Tuhn Baxter
Erica Houge Collins Maxwell
Jaylyn Beran Riceville
Josie Kuper AGWSR
Kennedy Brant Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Paige Kampman Clarksville
Sami Kruckenberg Newman Catholic
Tillotti Fair Riceville
Coach of the Year: Darcy Fair, Riceville
1A – Northwest
Athlete School
Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan
Carmindee Ricke St. Mary’s Remsen
Claire Schroeder St. Mary’s Remsen
Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda
Kinzee Hinders Newell Fonda
Lindsey Haken George Little Rock
Makenzie Hughes Akron-Westfield
McKenna Sievers Newell Fonda
Mya Bunkers St. Mary’s Remsen
Whitney Jensen St. Mary’s Remsen
Coach of the Year: Scott Willman, Remsen-St. Mary’s