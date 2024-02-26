Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Forest City’s Brown, BK’s Lamb among area kids selected to IGCA All-District Teams

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: February 26, 2024

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released All-District teams last night for all five classes and multiple area athletes were selected. This selection for these girls keep hopes of all-state selections available and is a good start to postseason awards.

3A – Northwest

Addy Wolfswinkel Cherokee

Ady Jeltema MOC-Floyd Valley

Annie Metzger West Lyon

Claire Turner Spirit Lake

Hayden Brown Forest City

Haylee Stokes ELC

Jaelye Woudstra Unity Christian

Lauren McLaughlin Algona

Maddie Pottebaum MOC-Floyd Valley

Rylee Yager ELC

Coach of the Year:  Don Martindale, Estherville Lincoln Central

2A – Northeast

Adasyn Lamb      Belmond-Klemme

Addie Rhoades    Hudson

Carlie Willis          Grundy Center

Ellery Luhring       Grundy Center

Isabelle Elliott      Sumner Fredericksburg

Jadyn Petersen   Dike-New Hartford

Kaci Crum             Central Springs

Kendall Riherd      Aplington-Parkersburg

Madison Willand   Hudson 

Maryn Bixby         Dike-New Hartford

Morgan Bradley    Columbus Catholic Waterloo

Payton Petersen  Dike-New Hartford

Coach of the Year: Bruce Dall, Dike-New Hartford

1A -North Central

Athlete School

Chloe Costello Northwood-Kensett 

Chloe Wierson Collins Maxwell 

Emie Tuhn Baxter 

Erica Houge Collins Maxwell

Jaylyn Beran Riceville 

Josie Kuper AGWSR 

Kennedy Brant Gladbrook-Reinbeck 

Paige Kampman Clarksville 

Sami Kruckenberg Newman Catholic

Tillotti Fair Riceville 

Coach of the Year: Darcy Fair, Riceville

1A – Northwest

Athlete School

Abbie Capesius Bishop Garrigan 

Carmindee Ricke St. Mary’s Remsen

Claire Schroeder St. Mary’s Remsen 

Kierra Jungers Newell-Fonda

Kinzee Hinders Newell Fonda

Lindsey Haken George Little Rock 

Makenzie Hughes Akron-Westfield 

McKenna Sievers Newell Fonda 

Mya Bunkers St. Mary’s Remsen 

Whitney Jensen St. Mary’s Remsen 

Coach of the Year: Scott Willman, Remsen-St. Mary’s

