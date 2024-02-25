23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 21

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City.

Colette Loges helped Forest City win both postseason games the Indians played last week, including helping them qualify for the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Against Crestwood, Loges had 19 points, five assists, and two steals. Her 19 points were a team-high.

Against Roland-Story, Loges had another 16 points and was 6/8 from the free-throw line.