Scam Prevention Education Tour Coming to Mason City

Iowa’s Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner and AARP State Director are holding stops across the state to try and educate residents about scams. AARP director, Brad Anderson, says the latest scam uses AI to fool elderly Iowans.

This is a new version of what are called imposter scams.

Insurance Commissioner, Doug Ommen, says they hope to update Iowans on the issue.

He says his office has worked with securities broker dealers and investment advisors in our state for years to help with scams in these areas.

He says their new Department of Insurance and Financial Services has people working with the banking industry and the credit union industry to bring them into this effort to protect older Iowans. Attorney General Brenna Bird says the scammers don’t care how old you are, they just want to get your money.

She says getting the money back is not easy, especially if the scam is run from a foreign country.

Bird says nationwide $10 billion was stolen in 2023 by scammers, and that’s just the scams that were reported. The three are calling their tour the “Stop the Scammer Roadshow” and held the first one in Des Moines Tuesday. They will also make stops in Ames, Carroll, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Newton, Creston, Davenport, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Marshalltown, Mason City, Mt. Pleasant, Ottumwa, Sioux City, and Waterloo. Go to iowafraudfighters.gov to find out how you can sign up.