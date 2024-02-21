Forest City’s high jump record holder, Carlson, signs to NIACC

Dakota Carlson’s name has to come up when you talk about North Iowa high jumpers over the past four years. From a budding young star as an underclassman to the class of the field in the area and around the state the past two seasons. Last week, Carlson signed up to continue his track and field career at North Iowa Area Community College.

Why NIACC? Carlson’s answers are realistic and straightforward.

Carlson broke Forest City’s high jump record last March when he jumped 6’8″ at the North Iowa Boys Indoor Championships in Clear Lake. The meet basically came to a standstill as Carlson captivated the attendance watching him hit 6’8″ and trying to get to 6’9″ but coming up just short.

Carlson says he’s excited to compete so close to home.

Coltin Hahle, the Trojans’ coach, was in Forest City last week while Carlson inked his name. Hahle has known Carlson and his family. Carlson will also be reunited on a team with current Trojan and former Forest City prep Colby Krutsinger. He will also team up with five other current NIACC freshmen who completed locally in high school last year.

Carlson says he’s been training this offseason to make another run at a state title.

He also added that this signing day was special to him and his family.