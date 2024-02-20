AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Reviews it’s Tree Inventory

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: February 19, 2024

It may seem a bit odd, but there is a reason why cities like Garner do an inventory of their tree population. There are aesthetic and practical purposes for doing so according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The study revealed a number of issues that the city and its officials are now aware of.

This led to the development of a long-range plan for the city according to Schmidt.

While Garner has not seen a large case of the Emerald Ash Borer, being prepared is vital to the continuation of a vibrant and essential tree population.

Schmidt said that the city will begin implementing the plan as soon as possible.

 

 

 

 

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: February 19, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button