Garner Reviews it’s Tree Inventory

It may seem a bit odd, but there is a reason why cities like Garner do an inventory of their tree population. There are aesthetic and practical purposes for doing so according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The study revealed a number of issues that the city and its officials are now aware of.

This led to the development of a long-range plan for the city according to Schmidt.

While Garner has not seen a large case of the Emerald Ash Borer, being prepared is vital to the continuation of a vibrant and essential tree population.

Schmidt said that the city will begin implementing the plan as soon as possible.