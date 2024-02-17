It Could Become the All-Time Warmest February

State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says Iowa is on pace to have the warmest February on record.

He says the colder temperatures today will have some impact, but temperatures are going to warm back up. Glisan says we have two weeks to go before the end of the climatological winter, which he says has been drier than normal.

Glisan doesn’t see a lot of change through the end of the month.

Glisan said early indications is that the warm weather will continue into the first few weeks of March. March 1st begins the three-month climatological spring for the northern hemisphere.