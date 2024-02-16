STATE WRESTLING: Day 2 Class 2A Results
106 –
Kaleb Feld, GHV
Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 7-5 John Amos (Clear Lake)
Gavin Knutson (Decorah) pinned Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 55
Feld was eliminated.
John Amos, Clear Lake
Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 7-5 John Amos (Clear Lake)
Amos was eliminated.
132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake
Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake) pinned Levi Dirkx (Carroll) in 1:22
Logan McDonald (Grinnell) defeated 11-4 Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake)
Hippen was eliminated.
150 – Lucas Kral, GHV
Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 3-1 Dirk Boyles (Burlington Notre Dame)
Kral will wrestle in the semifinals today.
157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake
Owen Klocke (Carroll) defeated Raif Baack (Clear Lake) 3:25
Baack was eliminated.
165- Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) MD 12-3 Luke Johnson (Independence)
Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) pinned Elston Lindner (Central DeWitt) 3:59
Dunning will wreslte Brenden Heying (Benton Community) for a medal today.
175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV
Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) pinned Luke Estlund (Webster City) 3:44
Reid Hulshof (Sioux Center) defeated 9-4 Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)
Ohotto jr. was eliminated.
190 – Parker Moritz, GHV
(quarterfinals) – Kain Killmer (Perry) defeated 6-2 Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)
Moritz will Brendan Lamfers (Sioux Center) for a medal today.
215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake
Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) defeated 5-0 Jake Trenary (Clear Lake)
Trenary was eliminated.
215 – Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) – Belmond-Klemme student
Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) defeated 5-0 Jake Trenary (Clear Lake)
Willms will wrestle Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) for a medal today.
285 – JT Kelso, Forest City
Carson Grier (Williamsburg) defeated JT Kelso (Forest City)
Kelso was eliminated.