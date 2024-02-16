Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Day 2 Class 2A Results

106 –

Kaleb Feld, GHV

Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 7-5 John Amos (Clear Lake)

Gavin Knutson (Decorah) pinned  Kaleb Feld (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) 55

Feld was eliminated.

John Amos, Clear Lake

Amos was eliminated.

132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake

Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake) pinned Levi Dirkx (Carroll) in 1:22

Logan McDonald (Grinnell) defeated 11-4 Aiden Hippen (Clear Lake)

Hippen was eliminated.

150 – Lucas Kral, GHV

Lucas Kral (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) defeated 3-1 Dirk Boyles (Burlington Notre Dame)

Kral will wrestle in the semifinals today.

157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake

Owen Klocke (Carroll) defeated Raif Baack (Clear Lake) 3:25

Baack was eliminated.

165- Christian Dunning, Clear Lake

Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) MD 12-3 Luke Johnson (Independence)

Christian Dunning (Clear Lake) pinned Elston Lindner (Central DeWitt) 3:59

Dunning will wreslte Brenden Heying (Benton Community) for a medal today.

175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV

Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura) pinned Luke Estlund (Webster City) 3:44

Reid Hulshof (Sioux Center) defeated 9-4 Michael Ohotto Jr (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)

Ohotto jr. was eliminated.

190 – Parker Moritz, GHV

(quarterfinals) – Kain Killmer (Perry) defeated 6-2 Parker Moritz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)

Moritz will Brendan Lamfers (Sioux Center) for a medal today.

215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake

Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) defeated 5-0 Jake Trenary (Clear Lake)

Trenary was eliminated.

215 – Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) – Belmond-Klemme student

Willms will wrestle Jaydn Cooper (Winterset) for a medal today.

285 – JT Kelso, Forest City

Carson Grier (Williamsburg) defeated JT Kelso (Forest City)

Kelso was eliminated.

