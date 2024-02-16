STATE WRESTLING: Day 2 Class 1A Results

Friday, February 16th

State Wrestling Tournament 2A 9:00 AM KIOW

State Wrestling Tournament 1A 6:00 PM KIOW

Saturday, February 17th

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech 10:30 AM KIOW (joined in progress after coaches shows)

State Wrestling Consolation Finals 10:00 AM B103

Mayville State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM KIOW

State Wrestling Finals 6:00 PM B103

3A Regional Final Basketball Forest City @ Roland-Story 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Sunday, February 18th

Bradley Men’s Basketball at UNI TBA B103

Tuesday, February 20th

2A District Final Forest City vs. Estherville Lincoln Central 6:00 PM in Garner on 107.3 FM and Forest City Video Stream.

1A District Final Lake Mills vs. Bishop Garrigan 8:00 PM in Garner on 107.3 FM and Lake Mills Video Stream.