STATE WRESTLING: Day 2 Class 1A Results
106 – Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills
(quarterfinals) Liam Adlfinger (Wilton) defeated 4-2 Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills)
Oldenkamp will wrestle Kingston Carrigan (Riverside, Oakland) for a medal tonight.
113 – Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett
Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) received a forfeit from Kenny Colsch (Clayton Ridge)
Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) TF 15-0 Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) 4:29
Scarlett is eliminated.
120 – Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs
(quarterfinals) Ayden Beck (Baxter) defeated 3-2 Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs)
Jacobsen will wrestle Lincoln Edwards (West Branch) for a medal tonight.
126 –
Jacob Larson, West Hancock
Kaben Morrow (Sioux Central) defeated 6-5 Jacob Larson (West Hancock, Britt)
Larson is eliminated.
Liam Stockberger, Central Springs
Liam Stockberger (Central Springs) pinned Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 4:48
Luke Schroeder (Missouri Valley) defeated 8-6 Liam Stockberger (Central Springs)
Stockberger is eliminated.
132 –
Landon Price, Lake Mills
(quarterfinals) Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco) pinned Landon Price (Lake Mills) 1:45
Price will wrestle Trey Ramer (Durant) tonight for a medal.
Ethan Gayken, West Hancock
Chance Christensen (Riceville) defeated 8-5 Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt)
Gayken is eliminated.
138 –
Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills
(quarterfinals) Blake Allen (Underwood) defeated 8-1 Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills)
Brandenburg will wrestle Sam Myer (St. Edmond) tonight for a medal.
Teague Smith, West Hancock
(quarterfinals) Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) MD 11-3 Caleb Cook (Pleasantville)
Smith will wrestle Ethan Christoffer (Don Bosco) in the semifinals tonight.
150 –
Rory Prazak II, Central Springs
Rory Prazak II (Central Springs) defeated 3-1 Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek)
Jared Rodriguez (West Central Valley) defeated 6-4 Rory Prazak II (Central Springs)
Prazak is eliminated.
Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett
Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) pinned William Lawson (Pocahontas Area) 3:58
Nate Wood (North Cedar, Stanwood) defeated 8-4 Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett)
Tiedemann is eliminated.
157 –
Kellen Smith, West Hancock
(quarterfinals) Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) MD 14-1 Wyatt Vanderwerff (Jesup)
Smith will wrestle in the semifinals tonight.
Garrett Ham, Lake Mills
Owen Milder (Wilton) defeated Garrett Ham (Lake Mills)
Ham is eliminated.
165 – Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs
(quarterfinals) Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) pinned Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) 3:08
Blickenderfer will wrestle Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) tonight for a medal.
175 –
Creighton Kelly, West Hancock
Kile Bucknell (Jesup) defeated 4-2 Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt)
Kelly will wrestle Noah Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) tonight for a medal.
Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs
Carter Wright (Woodbury Central) defeated Dillon Blickenderfer (Central Springs) :23
Blickenderfer is eliminated.
190 –
Kale Zuehl, West Hancock
MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) pinned Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) :50
Zuehl will wrestle Jacob Bishop (Hinton) for a medal tonight.
Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills
Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fredericksburg) MD 13-1 Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills)
Grunhovd is eliminated.
215 –
David Smith, West Hancock
David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 3-2 Emmitt Fleshman (Alburnett)
Smith will wrestle Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) in the semifinals tonight.
Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills
Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) pinned Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg) :55
Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) defeated 4-3 Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield)
Hanna will wrestle Jack Hiland (Bellevue) tonight for a medal.
285 – Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic
Cody Koepke (Denver) defeated Kael Hanig (Newman Catholic) :12
Hanig is eliminated.