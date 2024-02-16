Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Day 2 Class 1A Results

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal5 hours agoLast Updated: February 16, 2024
KIOW File photo - Wells Fargo Arena

106 – Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills

(quarterfinals) Liam Adlfinger (Wilton) defeated 4-2 Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills)

Oldenkamp will wrestle Kingston Carrigan (Riverside, Oakland) for a medal tonight.

113 – Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett

Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) received a forfeit from Kenny Colsch (Clayton Ridge)

Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia) TF 15-0 Linca Scarlett (Northwood-Kensett) 4:29

Scarlett is eliminated.

120 – Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs

(quarterfinals) Ayden Beck (Baxter) defeated 3-2 Dawson Jacobsen (Central Springs)

Jacobsen will wrestle Lincoln Edwards (West Branch) for a medal tonight.

126 –

Jacob Larson, West Hancock

Kaben Morrow (Sioux Central) defeated 6-5 Jacob Larson (West Hancock, Britt)

Larson is eliminated.

Liam Stockberger, Central Springs

Liam Stockberger (Central Springs) pinned Gavin Sloss (AC/GC) 4:48

Luke Schroeder (Missouri Valley) defeated 8-6  Liam Stockberger (Central Springs)

Stockberger is eliminated.

132 –

Landon Price, Lake Mills

(quarterfinals) Dawson Youngblut (Don Bosco) pinned Landon Price (Lake Mills) 1:45

Price will wrestle Trey Ramer (Durant) tonight for a medal.

Ethan Gayken, West Hancock

Chance Christensen (Riceville) defeated 8-5  Ethan Gayken (West Hancock, Britt)

Gayken is eliminated.

138 –

Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills

(quarterfinals) Blake Allen (Underwood) defeated 8-1 Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills)

Brandenburg will wrestle Sam Myer (St. Edmond) tonight for a medal.

Teague Smith, West Hancock

(quarterfinals) Teague Smith (West Hancock, Britt) MD 11-3 Caleb Cook (Pleasantville)

Smith will wrestle Ethan Christoffer (Don Bosco) in the semifinals tonight.

150 –

Rory Prazak II, Central Springs

Rory Prazak II (Central Springs) defeated 3-1 Landen Schnuelle (South Winneshiek)

Jared Rodriguez (West Central Valley) defeated 6-4 Rory Prazak II (Central Springs)

Prazak is eliminated.

Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett

Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) pinned William Lawson (Pocahontas Area) 3:58

Nate Wood (North Cedar, Stanwood) defeated 8-4 Alex Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett)

Tiedemann is eliminated.

157 –

Kellen Smith, West Hancock

(quarterfinals) Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) MD 14-1 Wyatt Vanderwerff (Jesup)

Smith will wrestle in the semifinals tonight.

Garrett Ham, Lake Mills

Owen Milder (Wilton) defeated Garrett Ham (Lake Mills)

Ham is eliminated.

165 – Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs

(quarterfinals) Clay Wilgenbusch (East Buchanan) pinned Lincoln Blickenderfer (Central Springs) 3:08

Blickenderfer will wrestle Matthias Kohl (Lisbon) tonight for a medal.

175 –

Creighton Kelly, West Hancock

Kile Bucknell (Jesup) defeated 4-2 Creighton Kelly (West Hancock, Britt)

Kelly will wrestle Noah Henderson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) tonight for a medal.

Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs

Carter Wright (Woodbury Central) defeated Dillon Blickenderfer (Central Springs) :23

Blickenderfer is eliminated.

190 –

Kale Zuehl, West Hancock

MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) pinned Kale Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) :50

Zuehl will wrestle Jacob Bishop (Hinton) for a medal tonight.

Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills

Kyle Kuhlmann (Sumner-Fredericksburg) MD 13-1 Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills)

Grunhovd is eliminated.

215 –

David Smith, West Hancock

David Smith (West Hancock, Britt) defeated 3-2 Emmitt Fleshman (Alburnett)

Smith will wrestle Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) in the semifinals tonight.

Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills

Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) pinned Nick Saxton (Emmetsburg) :55

Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) defeated 4-3 Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield)

Hanna will wrestle Jack Hiland (Bellevue) tonight for a medal.

285 – Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic

Cody Koepke (Denver) defeated Kael Hanig (Newman Catholic) :12

Hanig is eliminated.

