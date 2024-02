Wednesday, February 14th

State Wrestling Tournament 2A 9:00 AM KIOW

State Wrestling Tournament 1A 6:00 PM Simulcast until 6:45 then B103

3A Regional Semifinal Basketball Crestwood at Forest City 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

3A Regional Semifinal Basketball GHV at Algona 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Thursday, February 15th

State Wrestling Tournament 2A 9:00 AM KIOW

State Wrestling Tournament 1A 6:00 PM Simulcast until 6:45 then B103

2A District Basketball Forest City at Osage 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

2A District Basketball Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Estherville-Lincoln Central 7:00 PM GHV Video Stream

1A District Basketball Newman Catholic at Lake Mills 7:00 PM LM Video Stream

Friday, February 16th

State Wrestling Tournament 2A 9:00 AM KIOW

State Wrestling Tournament 1A 6:00 PM KIOW

2A Regional Semifinal Girls Basketball TBA 7:00 PM KIOW

1A Regional Semifinal Girls Basketball TBA 7:00 PM B103

Saturday, February 17th

Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech 10:30 AM KIOW (joined in progress after coaches shows)

State Wrestling Consolation Finals 10:00 AM B103

Mayville State Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM KIOW

State Wrestling Finals 6:00 PM B103

3A Regional Final Basketball 7:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Sunday, February 18th

Bradley Men’s Basketball at UNI TBA B103