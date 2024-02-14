Hancock County Approves Status Change for VA Administrator

Hancock County has had a part time Veterans Affairs Director but all that changed on Monday morning when the Board of Supervisors decided to make a change. Supervisor “Sis” Greiman addressed her fellow supervisors on increasing the number of hours for the director in a week.

The supervisors had made changes to the fiscal year 2024-25 budget to accommodate for the increase in hours.

The hope is to better serve veterans in the county with the benefits they have earned from their service to the country. James Welch serves as the director of the department.