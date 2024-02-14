County Auditors Oppose New Voting Bill

A bill to make changes in Iowa’s early voting process for this year’s elections has cleared initial review in the Iowa House and will be considered in the House State Government Committee today. For the past two years, absentee ballots had to be in a county auditor’s office by the time polls closed on election day. The bill moves that deadline up, to the day before the election, and adds new requirements for absentee ballot envelopes. Adams County Auditor Becky Bissell, president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, says the group opposes the bill.

Amy Campbell is a lobbyist for the League of Women Voters of Iowa and AARP.

The bill also wades into the national debate over attempts by officials in Colorado and Maine to bar Donald Trump’s name from the ballots in those states. The bill says federal candidates cannot be disqualified from Iowa’s ballot if they’ve been convicted of a felony. Representative Bobby Kaufmann, from Wilton, is the bill’s floor manager.

Representative Adam Zabner, from Iowa City, asked Kaufmann if he’d checked with the Trump campaign on that part of the bill, since Kaufmann worked on Trump’s Iowa Caucus campaign, then Zabner raised concerns about the absentee ballot changes.

Representative Amy Nielsen, from North Liberty, spoke next.

Nielsen then walked out of the meeting and Zabner followed her out. Kaufmann spoke with reporters a few moments later.

Zabner told reporters the bill makes perverse changes in early voting.

A similar bill cleared a Senate subcommittee on Monday.