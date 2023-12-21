Coloff Media Sends Anthony Van Thomme to Las Vegas

Last night, Coloff Media (KIOW 107.3 FM and b103 (103.1 FM) concluded its 45th-anniversary contest by sending one lucky winner, Anthony Van Thomme, on a four-night, five-day trip to Las Vegas!

Van Thomme and the other event qualifiers gathered at Holland Tire and Service and competed in the 45th-anniversary contest card game. The game required contestants to grab one playing card from the five jumbo decks to make a five-card poker hand. Each contestant came up individually, and when the dust settled, Van Thomme’s two pairs of 6s and 10s with a four kicker was the winning hand.

Van Thomme said after the final hand was drawn, he was the winner.

Van Thomme had to sit with his hand for 11 other contestants after his hand knocked out the previously leading hand of a pair of jacks.

Van Thomme said he hasn’t been to Las Vegas before; this will be his first time, and he said Texas Holdem’ is his game of choice. He signed up at Holland Tire and Service in Forest City.

Coloff Media wants to thank all the sponsors that made the contest great:

Holland Tire and Service

Dave Osborne State Farm (Forest City and Northwood)

Weaver’s Leather Store in Buffalo Center

Cobbler Shoppe in Britt

McCloskey Appliance in Garner and Mason City

Custom Paint and Collision in Forest City