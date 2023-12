Dixie M. Buns, 94, of Woden, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Titonka Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 28, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden. Burial will be in Bingham Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.