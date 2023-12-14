GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 3

Thursday, December 14th

Emmetsburg Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Friday, December 15th

West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/KHAM/FC/WH Video Streams

Lake Mills Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Saturday, December 16th

Al DeLeon Wrestling Invitational 10:00 AM WH Video Stream

Dakota Wesleyan Men’s Basketball at Waldorf 2:45 PM Airtime 3:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Sunday, December 17th

Alcorn State Men’s Basketball at UNI 12:30 PM Airtime 1:05 PM Tipoff KHAM

Florida A&M Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 4:00 PM Airtime 5:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Monday, December 18th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, December 19th

Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Newman Catholic Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

North Union Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wrestling vs. Osage, Central Springs, and Algona 6:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Wednesday, December 20th

UNI Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, December 21st

Clear Lake Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Humboldt Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Eastern Illinois Men’s Basketball at Iowa State following FC Basketball KIOW

Friday, December 29th

Liberty Bowl Memphis vs. Iowa State 12:30 PM Airtime 2:35 PM Kickoff KIOW

Saturday, December 30th

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma State 1:30 PM Airtime 2:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Sunday, December 31st

New Hampshire Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 12:30 PM KIOW