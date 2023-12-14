Sports

GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 3

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: December 14, 2023
Class 1A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
North Linn
6-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
6-1
2
3
Martensdale-St. Marys
5-2
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
5-0
4
5
Riceville
6-0
5
6
Council Bluffs St. Albert
6-1
6
7
Calamus-Wheatland
7-0
8
8
Algona Bishop Garrigan
6-1
7
9
Earlham
4-1
10
10
Coon Rapids-Bayard
5-1
9
11
CAM
5-1
11
12
Woodbine
4-2
12
13
Lynnville-Sully
6-2
14
14
Edgewood-Colesburg
5-2
NR
15
Burlington Notre Dame
4-1
NR
 
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (13), Holy Trinity Catholic (15)
 
Class 2A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
6-1
1
2
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
7-0
2
3
Panorama
6-0
3
4
Iowa City Regina
6-1
4
5
Nodaway Valley
5-0
5
6
Westwood
7-0
6
7
Sioux Central
6-1
9
8
Central Lyon
7-0
10
9
North Mahaska
6-1
7
10
Aplington-Parkersburg
6-1
8
11
Hinton
7-1
11
12
MVAOCOU
5-0
12
13
Cascade
4-2
13
14
Treynor
3-2
14
15
Jesup
5-0
15
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 3A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Solon
6-1
1
2
Mount Vernon
7-0
2
3
Des Moines Christian
7-1
3
4
Estherville-Lincoln Central
7-1
4
5
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
5-1
6
6
Harlan
6-0
7
7
Forest City
6-0
8
8
Benton Community
5-2
5
9
Monticello
7-1
9
10
Algona
4-2
11
11
Roland-Story
6-0
12
12
Cherokee
8-0
13
13
Clear Lake
4-2
10
14
Williamsburg
3-2
14
15
Chariton
6-0
16
 
Dropped Out: None
 
Class 4A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
6-0
1
2
Clear Creek-Amana
6-0
2
3
North Polk
5-1
4
4
Waverly-Shell Rock
6-0
5
5
Mason City
5-1
6
6
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
5-0
7
7
Norwalk
7-1
3
8
Central DeWitt
6-0
10
9
Le Mars
6-1
9
10
Lewis Central
4-2
NR
11
Marion
7-1
11
12
Carlisle
2-3
12
13
Maquoketa
5-2
13
14
Ballard
4-2
8
15
Western Dubuque
4-3
14
 
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 5A
No.
School
Record
LW
1
Johnston
6-0
1
2
West Des Moines Valley
6-0
2
3
Davenport North
5-2
3
4
Dowling Catholic
4-3
4
5
Waukee
6-1
6
6
Ankeny Centennial
3-3
5
7
Pleasant Valley
5-2
7
8
Ankeny
6-2
8
9
Cedar Falls
6-1
9
10
Sioux City East
4-2
10
11
Cedar Rapids Prairie
4-1
13
12
Waukee Northwest
3-4
12
13
Southeast Polk
3-4
11
14
Iowa City High
3-3
NR
15
Sioux City West
2-2
15
 
Dropped Out:  Waterloo West (14)
