GIRLS BASKETBALL: IGHSAU Rankings Week 3
Class 1A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
North Linn
|
6-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
6-1
|
2
|
3
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
5-2
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
5-0
|
4
|
5
|
Riceville
|
6-0
|
5
|
6
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
6-1
|
6
|
7
|
Calamus-Wheatland
|
7-0
|
8
|
8
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
6-1
|
7
|
9
|
Earlham
|
4-1
|
10
|
10
|
Coon Rapids-Bayard
|
5-1
|
9
|
11
|
CAM
|
5-1
|
11
|
12
|
Woodbine
|
4-2
|
12
|
13
|
Lynnville-Sully
|
6-2
|
14
|
14
|
Edgewood-Colesburg
|
5-2
|
NR
|
15
|
Burlington Notre Dame
|
4-1
|
NR
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (13), Holy Trinity Catholic (15)
Class 2A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
6-1
|
1
|
2
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
7-0
|
2
|
3
|
Panorama
|
6-0
|
3
|
4
|
Iowa City Regina
|
6-1
|
4
|
5
|
Nodaway Valley
|
5-0
|
5
|
6
|
Westwood
|
7-0
|
6
|
7
|
Sioux Central
|
6-1
|
9
|
8
|
Central Lyon
|
7-0
|
10
|
9
|
North Mahaska
|
6-1
|
7
|
10
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
6-1
|
8
|
11
|
Hinton
|
7-1
|
11
|
12
|
MVAOCOU
|
5-0
|
12
|
13
|
Cascade
|
4-2
|
13
|
14
|
Treynor
|
3-2
|
14
|
15
|
Jesup
|
5-0
|
15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Solon
|
6-1
|
1
|
2
|
Mount Vernon
|
7-0
|
2
|
3
|
Des Moines Christian
|
7-1
|
3
|
4
|
Estherville-Lincoln Central
|
7-1
|
4
|
5
|
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
|
5-1
|
6
|
6
|
Harlan
|
6-0
|
7
|
7
|
Forest City
|
6-0
|
8
|
8
|
Benton Community
|
5-2
|
5
|
9
|
Monticello
|
7-1
|
9
|
10
|
Algona
|
4-2
|
11
|
11
|
Roland-Story
|
6-0
|
12
|
12
|
Cherokee
|
8-0
|
13
|
13
|
Clear Lake
|
4-2
|
10
|
14
|
Williamsburg
|
3-2
|
14
|
15
|
Chariton
|
6-0
|
16
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
6-0
|
1
|
2
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
6-0
|
2
|
3
|
North Polk
|
5-1
|
4
|
4
|
Waverly-Shell Rock
|
6-0
|
5
|
5
|
Mason City
|
5-1
|
6
|
6
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
5-0
|
7
|
7
|
Norwalk
|
7-1
|
3
|
8
|
Central DeWitt
|
6-0
|
10
|
9
|
Le Mars
|
6-1
|
9
|
10
|
Lewis Central
|
4-2
|
NR
|
11
|
Marion
|
7-1
|
11
|
12
|
Carlisle
|
2-3
|
12
|
13
|
Maquoketa
|
5-2
|
13
|
14
|
Ballard
|
4-2
|
8
|
15
|
Western Dubuque
|
4-3
|
14
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 5A
|
No.
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Johnston
|
6-0
|
1
|
2
|
West Des Moines Valley
|
6-0
|
2
|
3
|
Davenport North
|
5-2
|
3
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
4-3
|
4
|
5
|
Waukee
|
6-1
|
6
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
3-3
|
5
|
7
|
Pleasant Valley
|
5-2
|
7
|
8
|
Ankeny
|
6-2
|
8
|
9
|
Cedar Falls
|
6-1
|
9
|
10
|
Sioux City East
|
4-2
|
10
|
11
|
Cedar Rapids Prairie
|
4-1
|
13
|
12
|
Waukee Northwest
|
3-4
|
12
|
13
|
Southeast Polk
|
3-4
|
11
|
14
|
Iowa City High
|
3-3
|
NR
|
15
|
Sioux City West
|
2-2
|
15
Dropped Out: Waterloo West (14)