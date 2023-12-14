23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 15

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Lake Mills.

Aiden Stensrud has started the season as hot as anyone in the area. He helped Lake Mills win both games last week, one in conference place.

In a 70-50 win over Bishop Garrigan, Stensrud had 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double while shooting 72.7 percent from the floor. He was 3/3 from the free-throw line and had four blocks.

In a 67-34 win over Saint Ansgar, he had 14 more points while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor. He was 4/5 from the free throw line with eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and just one turnover.