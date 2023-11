The Forest City Education Foundation is making the community aware of a program that benefits local youth. Steve Lovik explained that the program has been involved in the community for a decade.

Lovik and the Forest City Education Foundation are looking to raise $10,000 for Forest City students. Last year, the goal was $8,000 which the foundation was able to accomplish. While the event was on Tuesday, November 28th, Liz Thompson stated that they are still accepting donations in various ways.