Bell Ringer Volunteers are Still Needed Locally

The Salvation Army is still accepting volunteers to ring the bells at kettle locations in the area such as Forest City and Lake Mills. While there are volunteers who are manning the sites, having more would be good.

Jamie Kite with the Salvation Army explained the sign up process.

Dan Davis is with the local Salvation Army and stated that they are now ringing from four different locations in Forest City and Lake Mills.

Kite explained that sometimes whole groups get involved.

Davis explained that the money that is raised goes to help those in desperate need.

For those who are in need of assistance, there are several ways to apply for it according to Kite.