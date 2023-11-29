Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys and Girls Results from 11/28
GIRLS
KIOW – #11 3A Forest City 66 Eagle Grove 23
KHAM – Lake Mills 61 West Hancock 49
#10 1A Bishop Garrigan 66 Belmond-Klemme 40
North Iowa 47 GHV 36
Saint Ansgar 41 Central Springs 39
North Butler 35 Northwood-Kensett 31
Osage 55 Newman Catholic 53
BOYS
KIOW – Forest City 68 Eagle Grove 59
Bishop Garrigan 85 Belmond-Klemme 51
GHV 45 North Iowa 29
Saint Ansgar 51 Central Springs 49
Northwood-Kensett 46 North Butler 43
Nashua-Plainfield 46 Rockford 42