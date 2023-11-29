Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys and Girls Results from 11/28

November 29, 2023
GIRLS

KIOW – #11 3A Forest City 66 Eagle Grove 23

KHAM – Lake Mills 61 West Hancock 49

#10 1A Bishop Garrigan 66 Belmond-Klemme 40

North Iowa 47 GHV 36

Saint Ansgar 41 Central Springs 39

North Butler 35 Northwood-Kensett 31

Osage 55 Newman Catholic 53

BOYS

KIOW – Forest City 68 Eagle Grove 59

Bishop Garrigan 85 Belmond-Klemme 51

GHV 45 North Iowa 29

Saint Ansgar 51 Central Springs 49

Northwood-Kensett 46 North Butler 43

Nashua-Plainfield 46 Rockford 42

 

