HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys and Girls Results from 11/28

Tuesday, November 28th

Eagle Grove Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Lake Mills Girls Basketball at West Hancock 7:30 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Wrestling at Lake Mills 6:00 PM LM Video Stream

Wednesday, November 29th

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at St. Thomas 6:30 PM Airtime 7:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, November 30th

Forest City Wrestling at Eagle Grove 6:00 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Wrestling at Saint Ansgar 6:00 PM KIOW/WH Video Stream

Friday, December 1st

Forest City Basketball at GHV 6:15 PM KIOW/FC/GHV Video Streams

West Hancock Basketball at Eagle Grove 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Belmond-Klemme Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM LM Video Stream

Iowa State Men’s Basketball at DePaul following FC Basketball KIOW

Saturday, December 2nd

Lake Mills Boys Basketball at West Hancock 3:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Sunday, December 3rd

UNC Wilmington Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 12:30 PM Airtime 1:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Monday, December 4th

Iowa State Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Tuesday, December 5th

North Union Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at West Hancock 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Wednesday, December 6th

Iowa Women’s Basketball at Iowa State 5:30 PM Airtime 6:05 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, December 7th

Forest City Wrestling at West Hancock 6:00 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wrestling vs. Rockford and North Butler-Clarksville 6:00 PM GHV Video Stream

Lake Mills Wrestling vs. Central Springs/North Union/Saint Ansgar 6:00 PM LM Video Stream

Algona Boys Basketball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

Iowa Men’s Basketball at Iowa State following FC Basketball KIOW

Friday, December 8th

Forest City Basketball at North Iowa 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at North Union 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

Sunday, December 10th

Prairie View A&M Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 12:30 PM KIOW