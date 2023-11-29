HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Mills falls to ranked HD-CAL

The Lake Mills Bulldogs wrestling team was on KIOW.com last night for the first time, opening the dual season with a bout with Class 2A #9 Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

The Lake Mills Bulldogs picked up five pins on the night, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the visiting Bulldogs, falling in the dual 42-36.

The dual started at 144, where Lake Mills fell behind 3-0. They took the lead with the first pin of the night at 150 by Steve Brandenburg. They also got pins at 165 from Garrett Ham, 175 from Beau Kaufman, and 215 from Wyatt Hanna, and they finished the two with a pin at 138 by Landon Price. At 106, Lake Mills also got a pin from Lucas Oldenkamp.

“It was typical first meet of the season where kids from both teams got out of position, which created a high-scoring dual,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “We wrestled a good team, but we made a lot of mistakes we need to try to clean up.”