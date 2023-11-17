Jaden Jerome signs to play volleyball at North Iowa Area Community College

Wednesday afternoon, Jaden Jerome, a four-year Forest City volleyball team contributor, signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball for Chris Brandt at NIACC.

Jerome says the relationship she has built with Brandt as the head coach of the North Iowa Blaze Volleyball Club and as the Trojans coach helps make her decision.

This year, Jerome was plagued with an injury that kept her out of half the season, playing in just 42 sets for the Indians. She was able to come back at the end of the year and help push Forest City back into a regional final.

She says she’s glad her volleyball playing days will continue into college.

Why does Jaden love the game of volleyball so much?

This year’s senior class has achieved many great things at Forest City in four years of playing volleyball, and Jerome is proud of them.

The current NIACC roster has a few local girls, and others will join Jerome as part of this year’s recruiting class, which she is also excited about.

Jaden will now turn her focus to the basketball team, which opens the season on Tuesday against Algona.