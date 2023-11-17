AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Winnebago County Opens R-20 Bridge Near Buffalo Center

AJ Taylor November 17, 2023

The Winnebago County Road Department has been working on several projects and according to Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders, one of the projects is near completion.

Final touches are being applied to the project and in the background, final tabulations on the cost of the project are being done according to Meinders.

More summer projects will be wrapping up shortly according to Meinders as his department gets ready for the winter season.

 

 

 

