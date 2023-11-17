Worth County Asked to Investigate a Bridge

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were apprised of a request by a historical society to look into the historical significance of a standard concrete bridge that is being replaced. Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm explained to the board that the county may have to pay for the investigation.

The call for an investigation into a bridge that has been called a hazard by some members of the board will now further delay the replacement from going in according to Brumm.

Brumm will follow through with the investigation at taxpayer expense.