Ernst Advocacy Downsizes Unused Federal Buildings, Saves Taxpayers $1 Billion

Following U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) continuous advocacy and demands for accountability for wasted taxpayer dollars due to federal “telework” policies, the General Services Administration (GSA) announced it would downsize 3.5 million square feet of federal buildings, which will save taxpayers over $1 billion.

“Getting rid of just 23 underutilized GSA properties will save taxpayers more than $1 billion in unnecessary costs. GSA has over 8,300 buildings but is using as little as 10 percent of the available office space. Imagine the return for taxpayers if GSA got serious and downsized to fit its actual use,” said Ernst. “Due to Bidenomics, Americans are struggling to pay their own rent. They can’t afford to be financing empty castles for bureaucrats who aren’t even showing up for work!”

Background:

In August, Ernst demanded investigations into 24 federal departments and agencies to determine the impact of telework on the delivery and response times of services. Following her advocacy, the GSA’s Inspector General responded to her request and admitted the need to open an audit and updated their audit guidance.

She also increased accountability for federal telework abuse by passing an amendment to hold the Biden administration accountable for the cost to taxpayers and the impact on services from continued remote work by Washington bureaucrats.