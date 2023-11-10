Garner Discusses Paving an Alley

Garner has very few roads that are not paved, but one back alley has actually been discussed regarding paving stated Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

What may be waning in this possible project is public support stated Schmidt.

In order to get the project off the ground, homeowners and businesses along the road agree to the project. Schmidt that it takes more than just consent. It takes financial commitment as well.

The city is going to consult with other residents to see if they are ready to make that financial commitment.