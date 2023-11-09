COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Waldorf plays in the NSAA quarterfinals today

The Waldorf volleyball team is back at the fall NSAA tournament for the first time since 2019 and will again play Bellevue, whom they fell to in 2019, this afternoon at 4:00 PM.

Waldorf qualified for the tournament with a regular season-ending five-set thriller over Dickinson State last weekend in Forest City. The Warriors won the first two sets before falling in the third and fourth sets and returning to win the fifth set 15-12.

The win left Waldorf and Dickinson State tied for the final tournament spot, and Waldorf (12-14 overall record) broke the tiebreaker by collecting seven more points in total sets points than Dickinson State (219-212). The Blue Hawks ended their 2023 season with a 1-23 overall record.

Bellevue is ranked 20th in the country, beating Waldorf on September 22nd and October 19th. The winner will get the #2 seed Valley City State, which broke a tie with Bellevue for the first-round bye. The Vikings edged the Bruins by a slim margin of one point (129-128) to secure the No. 2 seed.

The game is at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown, South Dakota, and can be watched here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO2tFiiWTBU