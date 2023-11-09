Hy-Vee’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast to be held on Friday, Nov. 10

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the start of a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s military heroes in its communities. Every November, Hy-Vee salutes our nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes fundraising and a free Veterans Day breakfast. This year, Iowans can also honor military veterans by visiting the Spirit of Iowa Tribute Bell at select Hy-Vee locations leading up to Friday, Nov. 10, which is the federally recognized holiday.

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast – Nov. 10

Hy-Vee will honor Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 10, by offering all veterans and active-duty military members a free breakfast. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Friday, Nov. 10 when they shop at Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held Nov. 1 – 15 at all Hy-Vee stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively recruits veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and the partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.