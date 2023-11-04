Saturday Morning Fishing Report: A Fall-Like Reprieve

AREA WEEKEND WEATHER

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s. Water clarity is about 10 inches. Water levels are 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing near shore in 2-5 feet of water and in and around the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing near rock piles and rocky areas near shore. Float a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows under a bobber or pulling twisters from shore in the evenings.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around woody or rocky structure along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water and near structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near structure along shore or along the channel.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are over 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the low 40s. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Walleye – Fair. Try fishing from shore in the mornings and evenings. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches.

Water temperatures are in the mid-40s in most area lakes. Most courtesy docks are still in. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

All courtesy docks are out for the season. Water clarity is around 2 feet. The lake level is 13 inches low. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs or minnows along vegetation edges or the dredge cuts. Muskellunge – Fair: Fall is an excellent time to target muskie. There is a 40-inch minimum length on muskellunge in Iowa. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success fishing the grade and wader fishing around the Island. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use your electronics to find fish.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs or spinnerbaits.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Bluegill – Slow: Nice-sized bluegill are available. Drift fish or slow troll small baits across the mid-lake flats. Yellow Perch – Slow: Fall is a good time to target perch. Use small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.69 feet.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the low 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds. Walleyes should start to move more shallow in the evenings as water temperatures drop.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Scharnberg Pond

Rainbow trout will be released around noon on Wednesday, November 8th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Wader and shoreline fishing have been good. Water levels are 9 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows and plastics. Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Bluegill – Good: Fishing has still been good from docks; use a small hook and a small piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Good: Minnows work well. Wader fishing off shore has been good. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers can be found; may need to be sorted for size.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. The current water level is 3 inches below crest. The bass bite is improving. Wader fishing in the evening for walleyes has been good. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Good: Minnows and plastics work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

Most area water levels are a few inches below crest. Area water temperatures are cooling fast with below freezing temperatures at night; temperatures are in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Angling for multiple species of fish in the Iowa Great Lakes has been good. Shoreline wader fishing has been good. Some courtesy docks are still in place. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, or frog. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies below dams. Use a hook tipped with a ring worm, twister tail, or nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Try minnows on a bladed jig with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom of deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Stream stocking is done until next April. Staff would like to thank all our trout anglers and supporters for making this season fun and rewarding. Brown and brook trout are getting ready to spawn. Trout nests, or redds, are showing up in streams; avoid walking on these areas. Many trout streams run through public areas – hunting is in full swing. Brook Trout – Fair: The best brook trout streams are heavily vegetated, making fishing difficult. Try dabbling a fly through the narrow unvegetated runs or find deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Fair: Anglers may have to be more stealthy when approaching streams due to clear water. A variety of terrestrial insect patterns will work, especially crickets and grasshoppers. Rainbow Trout – Fair: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish if returning to the water.

Lake Hendricks

Find fish near shore in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening. Slow your presentation with water temperatures near freezing. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie in deeper water. Use a small jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish near woody structure. Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver near the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with plastic tail or spinnerbait. Slow your retrieval as temperatures drop .

Lake Meyer

Water is very clear. Fish are moving deeper toward evening. Slow your presentation with water temperatures nearing freezing. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small jig with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in deeper water. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber along rocky shoreline. Try fishing in deeper water in the evening, but near surface. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve in the evening.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are low. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Use a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait through deeper holes or near rock ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low with minimal change in depth. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near drop-offs, eddies, or rock ledges with a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped tipped with enough weight to get toward the bottom in deeper holes or a crankbait.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are cooling. Water clarity is good. Slow your presentation for best luck. Black Crappie – Good: Use tube jigs tipped with crappie nibbles off jetties. Also try trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill – Good: Find gills off jetties or along rocky shoreline in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening. Try tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the lake bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures. Use crankbaits toward evening.

Water levels on area rivers and streams remain low. Overcast weekend forecast with temperatures in the 50s to 30s. Many hunting seasons are open. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye and smallmouth bass bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Excellent: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening bite is best.

Heritage Pond

Heritage Pond will be stocked today, Nov. 2 with rainbow trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast flashy lures or bait under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake will be stocked today, Nov. 2 with rainbow trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast flashy lures or bait under a slip bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye and smallmouth bass bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Excellent: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening bite is best.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Walleye and smallmouth bass bite has picked up. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve lead head jigs tipped with plastics. Evening bite is best.

Interior river levels remain low. Anglers are doing well on walleye and smallmouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. North Prairie Lake in Black Hawk County and Heritage Pond in Dubuque County are being stocked with rainbow trout today, November 2nd. For further information contact your local bait shops for the most recent information. Contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 8.7 feet at Lansing and is expected to gradually fall to near 8 feet. Water temperature is near 44 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp conditions have improved with the slight rise in water. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading, use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water with artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Use crawlers, live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Catch large drum wit a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or try a 3-way rig over structure, like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along the weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch are being caught using a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 616.9 feet at Lynxville and predicted to rise to fall to 613.9 feet next week. Water temperature is 47 degrees at Lock & Dam 9-Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill boat ramp during low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water using artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Catch large drum with a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Sauger have started to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or try a 3-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 9.3 feet below Lock & Dam 10-Guttenbergand is predicted to recede to 5.6 feet this week. Water temperature is near 49 degrees. Use caution during low water at the Guttenberg city ramps. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Ramp repairs will be delayed due to higher water this week. Call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156 for current ramp availability. Black Crappie – Slow: Some crappies are being picked up in fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water with artificial jigs or a crappie minnow. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are still in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – No Report: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from the shoreline. Catch large drum with a deep dive crankbait or crayfish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Sauger – Good: Sauger have stared to move up to the dams. Vertical jig a twister tail or with minnow rig in the tailwaters. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: Vertical jig below the Lock & Dam or use a 3-way rig over structure like rock closing dams. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River levels are predicted to recede quickly after last week’s rise of several feet. Water temperatures are near 45 degrees. Weed die-off continues to make fishing a challenge. Panfish are moving into backwater lakes to prepare for winter. Walleye/sauger are migrating up to the Lock & Dams.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The river has stabilized at Dubuque to 8.1 feet at Lock and Dam 11 and 10.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 47 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of crappies in brush piles in backwater habitats or brush piles in major slow flowing side channels. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 12. Simple bobber and worms work best to catch gills in these slack water areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if your are not catching fish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Concentrate in warm sunlit areas in backwater habitats. Try spinnerbaits and chatterbaits. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners in backwater habitats and dead Lilly pads. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use heavy jigs or one-eyes in strong current on wing-dams. Walleye – Good: Walleye bite has picked up as water temperatures fall and fish move toward the Lock and Dam areas. Wing-dam fishing can still be productive as well. White Bass – Excellent: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in the tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported. Surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level has stabilized at 9.4 feet at Lock and Dam 13. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 47 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie have moved into slack water brush piles or in slack moving side channels. Bluegill – Excellent: Gills have mostly moved out of flowing current and are in backwater areas and marina areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig in moderate current areas works best. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass have moved into backwater areas for the winter. Use spinnerbaits and chatterbaits in sunlit areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pike up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The kids trout pond north of the DNR fisheries station is stocked with trout and can provide fun action for your kids throughout the winter. If you plan to keep trout, limit yourself to 2 trout per child to keep good fishing in the pond throughout the winter. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try tips of wing-dams in stronger currents. Walleye – Good: Walleyes and saugers have moved toward the Lock and Dams. Some can still be caught on the wing-dams. Most anglers are using jigs and minnows. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas; they can be seen feeding on minnows. Watch for feeding gulls as they often will feed when white bass are chasing minnows. Yellow Perch – Good: Healthy 9-inch yellow perch were reported along vegetation lines and brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level has stabilized near 8.3 feet at Fulton,11.4 feet at Camanche, and near 6.3 feet at LeClair. Temperature is around 47 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies have pulled into backwater areas like Rock Creek and Willow lake. Try minnows in brush piles or tree falls. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved into backwater and marina areas in Pool 14. A simple bobber and worms work best to catch gills in these slack water areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish can still be caught; many anglers are moving away from fishing for them. Try cut shad in current areas below 8 feet. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm works best to catch abundant drum. Areas with moderate current flows like around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass moved into backwater areas. Try chatterbaits or spinnerbaits in slack sunlit lily pads. Northern Pike – Fair: Use gaudy white spinner baits in backwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Tish up to 16inches can be found, especially in the fall season. Walleye – Good: Walleyes moved toward the tailwaters and upstream wing-dams. Most anglers use a jig and minnow combination. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Watch for feeding gulls which will follow schools as they chase minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines. Lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level will stabilize near 8.4 feet at Rock Island. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 47 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around logjams or rock lines in water less than 8 feet deep. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines. Lots of rock is available; need to have somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwaters to catch feeding white bass and hybrids. Look for feeding gulls which sometimes indicate feeding white bass.

Lots of changes with the river this past few weeks with water levels raising dramatically and water temperature rapidly falling. Water temperatures are around 47 degrees. Good fishing continues throughout the district; enjoy fall fishing. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

SOUTHEAST

Emma Young Pond

Rainbow Trout – Excellent: 1000 rainbow trout were stocked on Oct. 21. Fairly easy access around this little 2-acre pond. Trout don’t mind the colder water as much as other fish. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid-40s. Very little angler activity. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie in 14-16 feet of water along the edges of the old creek channel in the trees. Use small jigs and vertical jig; move until you find a school. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are in their deep water haunts. Try slow fishing a jig or soft plastic.

Lake Darling

Water temperature was 46 degrees on Nov. 1. Black Crappie – Slow: A boat is needed. Pretend you are ice fishing without the ice; deep water habitat with ice fishing jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in the deep water towards the middle of the lake. Try ice fishing jigs tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are in their overwintering habitat.

Lake of the Hills

Lake of the Hills was stocked with 2,000 rainbow trout on Oct. 21. Water temperature has dropped into the low 40’s. A little ice around the edges of the lake earlier this week. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills moved to the deeper part of the lake with the cold weather. Catch 6- to 7-inch fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Brave the colder temperatures and you could still catch trout. They like it cold, but warmer weather this weekend might make it a little nicer to fish. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature has dropped into the low to mid-40s. Some ice is forming in the mornings on some of the area ponds. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegill along the edges of the flooded trees in deeper water where they hang out during ice fishing season. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass moved to their deeper water homes amongst the trees. Cold water temperatures requires you to slow down your presentation.

Marr Park Pond

Warmer weather the next few days should make better fishing conditions. Trout don’t mind the colder water temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills moved to deeper water where they will spend the winter. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout aren’t affected by the colder water temperatures that arrived this week. Try small jigs or bobbers and baits; power bait, waxworms or red worms work best. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Pollmiller Park Lake

Water temperature dropped into the upper 40’s. Water clarity remains at a little over 10 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills moved to their deeper water habitat.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 682.5 feet. Black Crappie – Good: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush or along rock bluffs. Most fish are 9- to 11-inches.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Many 2-4 pound fish were caught this week.

Grundy County Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized fish are being reported; use small worms.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: 8- to 10-inch fish are starting to be picked up with the cooling weather.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Minnows work best. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms under bobbers near the shoreline. Some bigger fish are out deeper. Channel Catfish – Good: Evening bite is best; use stink bait and worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try squarebill crankbaits and plastics.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is off; any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temperatures are in the low 50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock, wood or weeds. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits in 7-15 feet of water or cast to wind-blown rock banks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: There is some surface activity at sunset; look for suspended fish or wind-blown banks during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 50s. The modern bathroom and fish cleaning station has been closed for the season. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing minnows over brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower water. Lots of smaller fish with bigger fish mixed in. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet of water.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs or crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water. Walleye – Good: Use jigs or crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Corydon Reservoir is closed for a park renovation. The campground and boat ramp are also closed.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs around submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Try areas around the rock jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. These fish should move shallow as the temperature drops. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs around structure and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked on Oct. 26. Try small spinners or a chunk of nightcrawler. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.81 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview campground is closed, but the boat ramp is open. Island View dedication site boat ramp and Island View West ramp are closed. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with wind-blown shorelines. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Slow: Target submerged habitat and the shorelines using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow trout will be stocked on Monday, November 6. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with shad imitating plastics or live minnows in deeper slower pools on outside bends and cut banks and gravel bars.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow trout will be stocked on Thursday, November 9. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift panfish plastics in arms off the main lake. Some of these include the South Overlook arm, Campetine Creek arm, and the Teter Creek arm.

Terra Lake

Rainbow trout will be stocked on Friday, November 3. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast in-line spinners, small spoons, jigs with small twister tails, or swimbaits or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked on Nov. 1. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small spinners, twister tails, and minnows. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield has a good population of 9-inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Boat anglers are having success casting the shoreline.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Slow: Slow troll open water areas to catch 9-inch black crappies. Sorting will be needed; there is a good year class of 6-inch fish. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Use a slow presentation with small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Anglers report catching bass around the road bed.

Orient Lake

Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality fall fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There are a decent number of 12- to 14-inch bass.

Prairie Rose Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report catching black crappie slow trolling around structure. Best bite is the first two hours of daylight. Use bright colored jigs due to the stained water clarity. Fish average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: A few fish are being picked up by crappie anglers slow trolling.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch black crappie up to 10.5-inches with jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tails suspended in the main basin.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is 8 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the mid-40s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.