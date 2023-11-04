Minnesota Ballet, Dream Barre Studio, and the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series Present The Nutcracker Local Talent Cast List

Minnesota Ballet, Dream Barre Studio, and the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series are proud to announce the casting for the upcoming performance of The Nutcracker at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 PM and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 PM. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Auditions were held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 for students in North Iowa to be in the Minnesota Ballet’s The Nutcracker to be performed at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 PM and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3 PM. These auditions brought local talent in to meet and perform for the professional dancers of the Minnesota Ballet. These young dancers were notified of their acceptance and roles that same night.

Minnesota Ballet, Dream Barre Studio, and the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series would also like to thank Dance Arts Centre, Dancin’ With Roxie, Dancing His Prasies, Express Dance & Fitness, Independent Dancer, and Just For Kix for preparing their students wonderfully. Thanks to these studios and their instructors, their students were able to be prepared and shine in their auditions.

Congratulations to the cast!

Kiley Anderson – Mason City

Kinsley Besco – Mason City

Brenna Coomer – Mason City

Callie Cresswell – Mason City

Aubrey Easton – Osage

Aubrey Frenchick – Mason City

Ella Garza – Mason City

Laingstin Hinders – Garner

Quinlynn Hinders – Garner

Aslyn Hirsch – Mason City

Ellie Hirsch – Mason City

Kylie Johnson – Osage

Abigail Kmoch – Mason City

Elliana Kmoch – Mason City

Addisen Lantz – Charles City

Maci Leonhart – Denver

Ana Victoria Limones

Leah Litterer – Charles City

Charlotte Lursen

Delaney Marsh – Tripoli

Mila McLeod – Mason City

Macy Mead – Mason City

Layna Mitchell – St. Ansgar

Vivian Parrott – Charles City

Kora Petersen – Mason City

Laityn Schott – Forest City

Lily Showalter – Rockwell

MaKinley Smith – Manly

Ava Van Gilder – Charles City

Mackenzie Weiner – Clear Lake

Alexia Young – Mason City

Thank you also to the parents and guardians of these dances for supporting their endeavors and fostering a love for the arts.

This wonderful cast is learning from local instructors, Tina Wihlm and Elyssa Allison, to polish their moves and commit their parts to memory during rehearsals at both NIACC and Dream Barre Studio. Information on rehearsals and schedule can be found on the NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series website at https://www.niacc.edu/performing-arts-center/the-nutcracker-auditions/

Mason City Clinic P.C. & Neurosurgery of North Iowa, Drs. Beck, Bhangoo, and Ondoma proudly presents Minnesota Ballet’s The Nutcracker. This fresh version is the perfect holiday treat. Join young Clara as her enchanting dream, and her prized Nutcracker, come to vibrant life. Watch in wonder as she encounters fairies, princes, lumberjacks, sweets-makers, and more in this joyous tale that will delight the entire family. These local North Iowa students will perform alongside the Minnesota Ballet to bring this enchanting tale to life!

To learn more about The Nutcracker, visit their website at minnesotaballet.org.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.