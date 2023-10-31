Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 10/31/23 (LIVE)

The meeting can be joined live in progress by clicking the link below:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet beginning at 9am today. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Consider for approval equipment purchase for the Secondary Road department.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval Cost Advisory Plan.

6. Open Forum.

7. Consider for approval County claims.