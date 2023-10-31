Don’t be a Distracted Walker Tonight

Most of us have heard how dangerous distracted driving can be, and how the #1 distraction is our phones, but “distracted walking” can be equally as deadly, especially with Halloween tonight. Elizabeth O’Neal, a professor in the University of Iowa’s Department of Community and Behavioral Health, says parents should tell their kids to leave their phones alone while they’re trick-or-treating, or else they may get so distracted, they endanger themselves in traffic.

Most parents have drilled into their kids’ heads to look both ways before crossing a street, but O’Neal says that’s only two-thirds of a vital lesson.

When trick-or-treating and every day, O’Neal says we need to cross the road at a place where drivers are expecting pedestrians to be.

It’s said there’s safety in numbers, and there’s more visibility in numbers, but O’Neal says if your costumed kids are trick-or-treating in a group, they may be more prone to tricks, and trouble.

If the kids protest and don’t want adult chaperones, parents can keep tabs on the location of their little goblins by using GPS phone trackers or Apple Air Tags.