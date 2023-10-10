Iowa’s Absentee Voting Period Begins Wednesday, October 18

Iowans who want to participate in early voting can begin casting ballots for the 2023 City-School Election on Wednesday, October 18. This marks the start of the absentee voting period and the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office. October 18 is also the first day County Auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

More than 5,500 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far. The deadline to request one to be mailed is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, October 23.

Iowans can vote in person at their county auditor’s office beginning Wednesday, October 18. Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request forms are available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov. You can also track the status of your request and ballot at that site. County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.