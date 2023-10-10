Obits
Craig Boeset
Storm Lake & Dows
Craig Boeset, 56 of Storm Lake and formerly of Dows, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his home in Storm Lake.
A memorial gathering and celebration of Craig’s life will be held from 2:00PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Ewing Funeral Home, 114 East Ellsworth in Dows. Family and friends in attendance are asked to wear Detroit Lions or Iowa Hawkeyes gear, or Hawaiian shirts.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
114 East Ellsworth
Dows, Iowa, 50071
515-532-2233