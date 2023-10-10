Craig Boeset, 56 of Storm Lake and formerly of Dows, Iowa, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his home in Storm Lake.

A memorial gathering and celebration of Craig’s life will be held from 2:00PM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Ewing Funeral Home, 114 East Ellsworth in Dows. Family and friends in attendance are asked to wear Detroit Lions or Iowa Hawkeyes gear, or Hawaiian shirts.

