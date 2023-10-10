Feenstra Helps Introduce Resolution Reaffirming American Support for Israel, Condemning Hamas Terrorists

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped introduce – alongside 390 of his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives – a congressional resolution reaffirming unwavering American support for Israel and condemning the Hamas terrorists who have murdered 11 Americans and over 1,000 Israeli citizens.

“The United States unequivocally stands with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, protect their families, and safeguard their communities,” said Rep. Feenstra. “The barbaric actions of Hamas terrorists – which have claimed the lives of 11 Americans and over 1,000 Israeli citizens – represent the most despicable form of evil, and they must be swiftly eradicated. I continue to pray for the families who have lost loved ones, the brave Israeli military, and peace in the region.”

