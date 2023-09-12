COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Waldorf’s Jordan Cooper named NSAA Player of the Week

The North Star Athletic Association has named its third weekly awards of the season, and Waldorf QB Jordan Cooper was named the offensive player of the week.

The conference said: Jordan Cooper – Waldorf (Iowa) – 6’0” – 195 lbs., Senior – quarterback – New Caney, Texas – Cooper completed 21 passes in 27 attempts (77.8 percent completion rate) for 325 passing yards with two touchdowns as Waldorf (Iowa) defeat Dakota State (S.D.) 35-20 in the conference home opener. He also rushed seven times for 16 yards with two touchdowns. Cooper registered a passing efficiency of 195.9. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Rivera and a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dom Watt in the second quarter. Cooper added a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to put Warriors up 28-6 and added a 22-yard touchdown run in the early fourth quarter as Waldorf led 35-13.