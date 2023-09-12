Sports

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Latest IATC XC Team and Individual Rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal57 seconds agoLast Updated: September 12, 2023
IATC

Individual

 3A Girls 

10 Addison Doughan 11 CLEAR LAKE

2A Boys 

30 Silas Gann 10 FOREST CITY

1A Boys 

15 Gavin Grunhovd 11 NORTH IOWA-BC
17 Justin Rygh 12 LAKE MILLS

Team Rankings

Boys 4A

Rank Team
1 Cedar Falls
2 Dowling Catholic, WDM
3 Ankeny
4 Dallas Center-Grimes
5 Norwalk
6 Waukee, Northwest
7 Valley, WDM
8 Urbandale
9 Johnston
10 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
11 Dubuque, Hempstead
12 Pleasant Valley
13 Waukee
14 Iowa City, Liberty
15 Dubuque, Senior
16 Prairie, Cedar Rapids
17 Ankeny Centennial
18 Indianola
19 Bettendorf
20 Iowa City, City High

Girls 4A

Rank Team
1 Johnston
2 Pleasant Valley
3 Dubuque Senior
4 Dallas Center Grimes
5 Ankeny
6 Ankeny Centennial
7 Dubuque Hempstead
8 Waukee
9 Iowa City, City High
10 West Des Moines Valley
11 Ames
12 Waukee Northwest
13 Dowling Catholic
14 Indianola
15 Southeast Polk
16 Cedar Rapids Prairie
17 Cedar Falls
18 Linn-Mar
19 Iowa City Liberty
20 Iowa City West

Boys 3A

Rank Team
1 Gilbert
2 Pella
3 Lewis Central
4 Mount Vernon-Lisbon
5 Carlisle
6 Winterset
7 Washington
8 Glenwood
9 ADM Adel
10 Solon
11 Clear Creek-Amana
12 Center Point-Urbana
13 Central DeWitt
14 Moc-Floyd Valley
15 Sioux Center
16 North Polk
17 South Tama
18 Marion
19 Decorah
20 Nevada

Girls 3A

Position Team
1 Pella
2 Gilbert
3 Ballard
4 Mount Vernon-Lisbon
5 Clear Creek-Amana
6 ADM, Adel
7 Glenwood
8 Solon
9 Clear Lake
10 Marion
11 Harlan
12 MOC-Floyd Valley
13 Sioux Center
14 Washington
15 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
16 Lewis Central
17 Center Point-Urbana
18 Waverly-Shell Rock
19 Decorah
20 Atlantic

Boys 2A

Rank Team
1 Des Moines Christian
2 Mid-Prairie
3 Waukon
4 Chariton
4 Okoboji
6 Denver
7 Mediapolis
8 Oelwein
9 Clarinda
10 Williamsburg
11 Pella Christian
12 Spirit Lake
13 East Sac Co.
14 Unity Christian
15 Vinton-Shellsburg
16 Forest City
17 Jesup
18 Monticello
19 Garner-HV
20 Tipton

Girls 2A

Rank Team
1 Monticello
2 Mid-Prairie Wellman
3 Albia
4 Tipton
5 Van Meter
6 Denver
7 Hudson
8 Unity Christian
9 Sumner Fredericksburg
10 Des Moines Christian
11 Union, LaPorte City
12 North Fayette Valley
13 Jesup
14 Prairie City – Monroe
15 Pella Christian
16 Williamsburg
17 Clarinda
18 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
19 Cherokee
20 Okoboji

Boys 1A

Rank Team
1 ACGC
2 Woodbine
3 Lake Mills
4 Earlham
5 Bellevue
6 Pekin
7 Madrid
8 Martensdale-St. Mary’s
9 Fort Dodge St. Edmond
10 Grundy Center
11 Ogden
12 Iowa City Regina
13 Council Bluffs St. Albert
14 Springville
15 Danville
16 Dyersville Beckman Catholic
17 Tri-Center Neola
18 Sibley-Ocheyedan
19 IKM-Manning
20 Nodaway Valley

Girls 1A

Rank Team
1 Madrid
2 St. Edmond
3 Beckman Catholic
4 Earlham
5 IC Regina
6 North Linn
7 ACGC
8 South Winn
9 Hinton
10 Alta-Aurelia
11 Martensdale-St. Mary’s
12 Grandview Christian
13 Pekin
14 Central Decatur
15 Collins Maxwell
16 Treynor
17 AHSTW
18 Logan Magnolia
19 Boyer Valley
20 Manson NW Webster
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal57 seconds agoLast Updated: September 12, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button