Sports
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Latest IATC XC Team and Individual Rankings
Individual
3A Girls
|10
|Addison
|Doughan
|11
|CLEAR LAKE
2A Boys
|30
|Silas
|Gann
|10
|FOREST CITY
1A Boys
|15
|Gavin
|Grunhovd
|11
|NORTH IOWA-BC
|17
|Justin
|Rygh
|12
|LAKE MILLS
Team Rankings
Boys 4A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Cedar Falls
|2
|Dowling Catholic, WDM
|3
|Ankeny
|4
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|5
|Norwalk
|6
|Waukee, Northwest
|7
|Valley, WDM
|8
|Urbandale
|9
|Johnston
|10
|Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|11
|Dubuque, Hempstead
|12
|Pleasant Valley
|13
|Waukee
|14
|Iowa City, Liberty
|15
|Dubuque, Senior
|16
|Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|17
|Ankeny Centennial
|18
|Indianola
|19
|Bettendorf
|20
|Iowa City, City High
Girls 4A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Johnston
|2
|Pleasant Valley
|3
|Dubuque Senior
|4
|Dallas Center Grimes
|5
|Ankeny
|6
|Ankeny Centennial
|7
|Dubuque Hempstead
|8
|Waukee
|9
|Iowa City, City High
|10
|West Des Moines Valley
|11
|Ames
|12
|Waukee Northwest
|13
|Dowling Catholic
|14
|Indianola
|15
|Southeast Polk
|16
|Cedar Rapids Prairie
|17
|Cedar Falls
|18
|Linn-Mar
|19
|Iowa City Liberty
|20
|Iowa City West
Boys 3A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Gilbert
|2
|Pella
|3
|Lewis Central
|4
|Mount Vernon-Lisbon
|5
|Carlisle
|6
|Winterset
|7
|Washington
|8
|Glenwood
|9
|ADM Adel
|10
|Solon
|11
|Clear Creek-Amana
|12
|Center Point-Urbana
|13
|Central DeWitt
|14
|Moc-Floyd Valley
|15
|Sioux Center
|16
|North Polk
|17
|South Tama
|18
|Marion
|19
|Decorah
|20
|Nevada
Girls 3A
|Position
|Team
|1
|Pella
|2
|Gilbert
|3
|Ballard
|4
|Mount Vernon-Lisbon
|5
|Clear Creek-Amana
|6
|ADM, Adel
|7
|Glenwood
|8
|Solon
|9
|Clear Lake
|10
|Marion
|11
|Harlan
|12
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|13
|Sioux Center
|14
|Washington
|15
|Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
|16
|Lewis Central
|17
|Center Point-Urbana
|18
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|19
|Decorah
|20
|Atlantic
Boys 2A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Des Moines Christian
|2
|Mid-Prairie
|3
|Waukon
|4
|Chariton
|4
|Okoboji
|6
|Denver
|7
|Mediapolis
|8
|Oelwein
|9
|Clarinda
|10
|Williamsburg
|11
|Pella Christian
|12
|Spirit Lake
|13
|East Sac Co.
|14
|Unity Christian
|15
|Vinton-Shellsburg
|16
|Forest City
|17
|Jesup
|18
|Monticello
|19
|Garner-HV
|20
|Tipton
Girls 2A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Monticello
|2
|Mid-Prairie Wellman
|3
|Albia
|4
|Tipton
|5
|Van Meter
|6
|Denver
|7
|Hudson
|8
|Unity Christian
|9
|Sumner Fredericksburg
|10
|Des Moines Christian
|11
|Union, LaPorte City
|12
|North Fayette Valley
|13
|Jesup
|14
|Prairie City – Monroe
|15
|Pella Christian
|16
|Williamsburg
|17
|Clarinda
|18
|Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|19
|Cherokee
|20
|Okoboji
Boys 1A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|ACGC
|2
|Woodbine
|3
|Lake Mills
|4
|Earlham
|5
|Bellevue
|6
|Pekin
|7
|Madrid
|8
|Martensdale-St. Mary’s
|9
|Fort Dodge St. Edmond
|10
|Grundy Center
|11
|Ogden
|12
|Iowa City Regina
|13
|Council Bluffs St. Albert
|14
|Springville
|15
|Danville
|16
|Dyersville Beckman Catholic
|17
|Tri-Center Neola
|18
|Sibley-Ocheyedan
|19
|IKM-Manning
|20
|Nodaway Valley
Girls 1A
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Madrid
|2
|St. Edmond
|3
|Beckman Catholic
|4
|Earlham
|5
|IC Regina
|6
|North Linn
|7
|ACGC
|8
|South Winn
|9
|Hinton
|10
|Alta-Aurelia
|11
|Martensdale-St. Mary’s
|12
|Grandview Christian
|13
|Pekin
|14
|Central Decatur
|15
|Collins Maxwell
|16
|Treynor
|17
|AHSTW
|18
|Logan Magnolia
|19
|Boyer Valley
|20
|Manson NW Webster