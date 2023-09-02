Mary Beth Wooldridge, age 78 of Forest City, IA, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A visitation for Mary will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City