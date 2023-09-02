Hy-Vee announced that it will start deploying its Disaster Relief Team, Saturday, Sept. 2, to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The team going to Florida will take Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, five Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers carrying 217,728 bottles of water, more than 3,400 20-pound bags of ice, paper products and electrolyte drink mix. Hy-Vee employees also will be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 80,000 meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Live Oak, Florida. Hy-Vee’s Disaster Relief Team includes 26 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in a 10-day response effort.