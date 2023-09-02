Area Rivers are Lower Than Normal

If you are on or near the Iowa, Winnebago, Cedar, or other area rivers, you may notice they are lower than normal. An Iowa Department of Natural Resources expert says many of the state’s rivers may not be deep enough for canoes and kayaks right now. The DNR’s Todd Robertson is a certified canoe instructor.

Temperatures are expected to return to the 90s, another factor that makes heat exhaustion and heat stroke a possibility if someone is forced to drag a canoe, a kayak or an inner tube down the river.

If you do have paddling plans on a river this weekend, Robertson suggests checking with the county’s conservation officials to see if water levels in the area are safe. And Robertson says wearing a life jacket is essential — even if water levels are relatively low.

The variety of canoe and kayak rental options has been on the rise in Iowa in recent years. However, Axios Des Moines is reporting low water levels mean the business has dried up for many. A shop in Panora that had catered to paddlers on the Middle Skunk River is selling its boats and closing.