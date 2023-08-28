Phyllis Diane Hinton, age 74, of Thompson, IA passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 1, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

A visitation for Phyllis will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson and also one hour prior to services at the church on Friday

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements.