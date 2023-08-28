Ernst to Host Entrepreneur Expo in Ames

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, announced that she will host an Entrepreneur Expo at Iowa State University on Friday, September 22, featuring successful small business speakers, information sessions with procurement experts, and networking opportunities with federal, state, and local agency officials.

The event will introduce Iowa’s small businesses to the federal marketplace and facilitate engagement with federal innovation opportunities, such as the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

“I am beyond excited to host my first Entrepreneur Expo in Ames,” said Ranking Member Ernst. “Small businesses are critical to Iowa’s economy, and this event is the best opportunity of the year for our entrepreneurs and job creators to expand their networks and learn more about growth opportunities at the federal level. I hope to see you there!”

Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Senator Ernst’s Entrepreneur Expo

8:00 AM CT

Scheman Building at Iowa State University

1805 Center Dr, Ames, IA 50011

This event is open to the public, and Iowans are encouraged to RSVP here.