Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Farm Bill town hall in Britt, my work to keep China away from American farmland, and the ills of Bidenomics. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF FARMERS\r\n\r\nWhile China redoubles its efforts to buy up American farmland, we cannot sit on the sidelines.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I introduced the\u00a0Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act\u00a0to help the next generation of farmers navigate the financial challenges of food production.\r\n\r\nRead more in my op-ed below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Help for next generation of farmers in America\r\n\r\nCrop insurance remains the most vital tool in the farm safety net tool kit. From droughts and derechos to economic hardship and unstable commodity prices, crop insurance is a lifeline\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE\r\n\r\nI recently enjoyed visiting Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg as part of my Feenstra Agriculture Tour and my 36 County Tour.\r\n\r\nI had the chance to tour the college farm, meet with students, and talk about my\u00a0Community College Agriculture Advancement Act.\u00a0I will continue to work to make sure that our kids can be successful and keep Iowa the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra champions agriculture education at ILCC | The...\r\n\r\nEMMETSBURG - U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, representing Iowa's 4th Congressional District, visited Iowa Lakes Community College recently. During his visit, he engaged with attendees, toured the college farm, and discussed legislation he was helping...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.spencerdailyreporter.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBIDENOMICS IS FAILING OUR FAMILIES\r\n\r\nBidenomics has cost American families an extra $709 every month on top of soaring interest rates and sky-high housing costs. His economic agenda is a complete and total failure.\r\n\r\nThat's why House Republicans are pushing to lower taxes and end wasteful spending that is crushing our families, farmers, small businesses, and rural communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY FARM BILL TOWN HALL IN BRITT\r\n\r\nOn Friday, I continued my 36 County Tour and Feenstra Agriculture Tour with a Farm Bill town hall in Britt.\r\n\r\nI appreciate the input of producers and folks like Jim Boyer and Al Giese \u2013 who both serve on my Agriculture Advisory Board \u2013 as we craft a strong Farm Bill for Iowa.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY TOUR OF THE CHRISTENSEN FARMS FEED MILL IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY\r\n\r\nIt was great to have my colleague from the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Brad Finstad (R-MN), join me at the Christensen Farms Feed Mill in Winnebago County as part of my 36 County Tour and Feenstra Agriculture Tour.\r\n\r\nWe covered our work in Congress to prevent foreign animal disease outbreaks in the U.S. and promote biosecurity for our farms.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: FLIPPING BURGERS AT THE FAIR\r\n\r\nI enjoyed flipping pork burgers and catching up with my former intern, Luke Nieuwendorp, at the Fair.\r\n\r\nIt is always great catching up with my former interns and visiting with folks at the fair. I\u2019d say we grilled up some good burgers too!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: KEEPING CHINA FAR AWAY FROM AMERICAN FARMLAND\r\n\r\nIn rural America, our farmland is our most valuable, yet finite, asset. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States is home to over two million farms spanning nearly 894 million acres. This expansive acreage has cemented our position as the third largest agriculture-producing country in the world.\r\n\r\nHowever, our abundance of desirable farmland also serves as a potential target for our enemies \u2013 especially China \u2013 to infiltrate our rural communities, hijack our agriculture supply chains, and buy up American farmland at an alarming pace. Serving on the both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I am working hard to keep American farmland in the hands of American farmers \u2013 where it rightfully belongs.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Keeping China Far Away from American...\r\n\r\nIn rural America, our farmland is our most valuable, yet finite, asset. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the United States is home to over two million farms spanning nearly 894 million acres. This expansive acreage has cemented...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n