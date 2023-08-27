Marvin R. Schoneman, 106, of Garner, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Pastor Kristin Peters officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour before church services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

