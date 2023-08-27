Wanda Kay Haugland, age 84 of Lake Mills, Iowa, passed away at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday September 2, 2023 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., Lake Mills, Iowa 50450 with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday September 1, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be in Winnebago Lutheran Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to Winnebago Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes in Lake Mills in charge of arrangements.