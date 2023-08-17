Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Watchful for Human Trafficking

Each of Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs are being asked to report on what local crimes they’re seeing that may be tied to international cartels, from illegal drugs to human trafficking. U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s sending letters to every Iowa sheriff, asking for their input.

Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly is aware that the activity is happening in parts of Iowa.

Between 2008 and 2019 the number of human trafficking victims identified more than quadrupled from around 30,000 to nearly 120,000. That number has again risen dramatically going into 2023. Children, mostly female, and women are some of the biggest victims being trafficked by the cartels.

Hepperly’s office is being as proactive as possible in training and enforcement as the county lies just miles away from one of the suspected travel routes for traffickers, I-35.

The United States is quickly becoming one of the biggest markets for human sex trafficking. In 2020, 60% of all those trafficked were women or girls. Much of that funneled up from Mexico or Central American nations after being enslaved by the cartels at or near the border.

Grassley wants local information on the problem including any operations in Iowa which all county sheriffs can provide.

Hepperly stated that so far, Winnebago County has not had any human trafficking arrests yet.

Those who suspect trafficking is taking place can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888 or text “Help” to BEFREE (233733). They can also call 911.