Forest City Ambulance Service to Celebrate 50 Years of Service

The Forest City Ambulance Service will be celebrating a golden anniversary on Saturday and the public is welcome to be a part of the festivities. Forest City Ambulance Service President Jessica Cahoun explained that the morning starts off with a 5K and a breakfast.

The activities don’t stop after the 5K run according to Cahoun.

The Forest City Ambulance Service has a primary coverage area of the city of Forest City, but also expands out to cover Winnebago County when the other two services in Lake Mills and Buffalo Center are responding to other calls. The FCAS also covers western Worth County and portions of Hancock County when needed. To accomplish this, the service has a number of volunteers and staff.

The service recently benefited from a new county property tax surcharge and personal income tax measure of Winnebago County residents that would help pay for additional staffing.

The public is invited to attend the event which is free beginning Saturday at 9am.