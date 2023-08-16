Parents Can Help Alleviate Back to School Stress

As area kids prepare to head back to school in a week or two, many are filled with equal parts excitement and dread. This can be a hectic time for them, and parents need to keep an eye on their child’s mental wellbeing. Pediatrician Dr. Marcia Slattery says kids go into each school year with a lot of unknowns that could stress them out.

Slattery suggests parents ask their kids about specific classes, talk with them about friends, and make a habit of getting a full look at their everyday activities. Slattery says parents should know that developmental changes in tweens and teens can drive anxieties.

Slattery says if parents are focusing only on grades and other academic outcomes, it can put more stress on kids going through a rough time. She adds, parents should be mindful of the social pressures facing children at school.

It might also be helpful to start the back-to-school routine early, with regular bedtimes and wakeup times, and if the child’s attending a new school, see if tours are available before classes resume.