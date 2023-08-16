Money Made Available for CDL Training

The governor has announced $5 million in funding for community colleges to offer commercial driver’s license (CDL) training. Iowa Workforce Development’s Kathy Anderson says there’s an ongoing need for drivers.

Anderson is the division administrator for the IWD Business Engagement Division and says the grants will help the community colleges create the infrastructure to meet that need.

She says the money can be used to expand an existing program, or to start a new one to provide more opportunities statewide.

Anderson says the trucking industry was in the spotlight during the pandemic.

She says the program is expected to help create 1,600 new drivers. The grants will be available through September 25th. The governor had earlier announced nearly three million dollars in support of employer CDL programs.